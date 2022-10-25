Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in Devon after a farm workshop containing thousands of litres of diesel and oil caught alight.

People living in and around High Bickington are being told to keep their windows and doors closed because of the huge plume of black smoke.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service say eight fire engines are at the scene of the blaze this afternoon (25 October) which broke out at around 1.30pm.

Firefighters are using water jets to prevent the fire from escalating.

More updates to follow.