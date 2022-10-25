A man in his 30s has suffered a serious head injury after a man reportedly got out of a van and attacked him in Bridgwater.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault which happened at the junction of Lamb Lane and St Mary Street at around 6.15pm on Wednesday 5 October.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Two men exited the van and the victim, who is in his 30s, was punched in the head by one of them, who is described as being white.

"The pair then returned to the vehicle and drove away from the scene.

"The victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. He remained in hospital for several days but has since been discharged."

Witnesses, or anyone who was in the area and may have footage that could help our investigation is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222240119.