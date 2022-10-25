Plans to build hundreds of homes in the St Paul's area of Bristol are set to be given the go ahead.

The developers behind the proposals are hoping to get planning permission to build 358 flats on an empty vacant plot around Dove Lane, near the M32.

Places for People intend to build the apartments on the site of an old paper factory, which was demolished several years ago.

Under the plans, one in five of the properties would be classed as affordable, with the scheme promising to construct 54 social rented flats and 18 'first homes', which would be discounted to first-time buyers.

The flats could also be connected to the city's district heat network, while solar panels would be installed on the roof.

The 1.6-hectare site was previously home to the English Corrugated Paper Factory, and sits next to Cabot Primary School and St Paul's Community Sports Centre.

Architects working on the scheme said it "presents a hugely exciting opportunity to create a new sustainable residential community and reconnect two districts of St Paul's."

In planning documents, they added: "The proposal aims to reconnect existing streets to provide better connections through the area and improve links between St Paul’s and the city centre.”

Most of the flats would either have one or two bedrooms, while 31 apartments would have three bedrooms. All of the 'first homes' would be one-bed flats.

The proposals would also see 55 parking spaces created, including 11 with electric vehicle chargers, while there would be spaces for 585 bicycles.

Bristol City Council’s development control B committee has been recommended to grant permission at a meeting on Wednesday (26 October).

Credit: Alex Seabrook, Local Democracy Reporter Service