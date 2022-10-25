A police officer was choked and punched when he was attacked in Exeter this morning (25 October).

The incident happened in Bartholomew Terrace, near to the Catacombs area of the city, between midnight and 12.10am.

The Police Sergeant was on duty at the time and was carrying out routine enquiries when he was assaulted.

A man in his 40s from the Honiton area has been arrested on suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

The officer was checked over in hospital, has since been discharged and is now recovering at home.

Devon and Cornwall Police have thanked two members of the public who intervened and came to the aid of the officer.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to contact them via their website here or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference CR/098618/22.