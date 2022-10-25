The popular City of Lights Lantern Parade usually held in Truro has been cancelled this year because of a lack of money.

Organisers behind the annual event announced the Christmas celebration is not going ahead as they have 'struggled with funding'.

The festive favourite has not taken place since the coronavirus pandemic and it was hoped it would go ahead later this year.

But despite several sponsors including Truro Business Improvement District and the city council, organisers say it will not be possible.

Crowds gathered in Truro for the annual City of Lights event. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, they said: "Truro’s City of Lights Lantern Parade has struggled with funding in recent years, so sadly for this reason, Truro’s ‘much loved’ lantern parade will not be happening.

"Perhaps we can make it happen for 2023."

They also thanked all the sponsors and organisations that have previously supported the event and added that there will be other Christmas celebrations in the city.

"Truro will however be celebrating the start of the Christmas on 18th November for Festive Friday, where the main event is Truro’s Christmas Lights switch-on," they said.

"You may also see a few lanterns pop up in Truro and across Cornwall over the winter," the organisers added.

The city will also be hosting a Christmas market from 2nd December until Christmas Eve, with stalls open between Wednesdays and Sundays. This will feature local traders selling festive foods, products and gifts.

Although last year saw the market cancelled due to Storm Bara, organisers are hopeful that this year's event will be able to run smoothly.