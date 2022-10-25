Stunning photos from South West show partial eclipse

People across the South West of England were able to see a partial eclipse for the second time this year.

It happened at around 10am this morning (25 October) and peaked just before 11:15, with people from around the region capturing the moment as it happened.

The rare event occurred due to the moon passing between the Earth and the sun, partially obscuring it.

Those who managed to catch a glimpse of the eclipse got to see nearly a sixth of the sun being blocked out by the moon.

Here are some of the best pictures and videos of the eclipse

Credit: Dave Baker

Credit: Bristol Astronomical Society Observatory

A time lapse of the eclipse as it happened in Corsley, Wiltshire. Credit: Mike Read

A beautiful capture of the eclipse as it happened in Sherborne Credit: Paul Dibben