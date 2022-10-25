A woman had to be taken to hospital after two men threw a firework towards her and it exploded near her head.

The victim, who is in her twenties, was standing at a bus stop in Bristol at the time and suffered hearing loss as a result of the incident.

Avon and Somerset Police say it happened at around 8.45pm on Friday 21 October in Broad Weir.

Officers are investigating the incident and believe two men were involved but they do not have a description of them at this stage.

Police are reviewing CCTV in the area and are appealing for witnesses.