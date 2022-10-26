Stroud District Council has pledged £100,000 to support the most vulnerable people in the area.

A cost of living emergency has been declared in the town, as councillors voted unanimously on October 20 to support those struggling with bills.

The district council agreed to allocate £100,000 to help tackle the issue, in addition to £252,000 of funding received from Gloucestershire County Council.

Council leader Catherine Braun said: “We know that many more people are struggling with cost of living pressures, and it’s important that they know local help is available to them.

“I was delighted to see unanimous support for our cost of living response plan, which will mean an investment of £100,000 to support the council’s frontline work across the district, in partnership with the fantastic voluntary and community sector, so that support can be provided to people in need."

Chairman Steve Robinson said: "It was really pleasing to see everybody working together for the benefit of residents. Because the strain on communities and on the resources of public sector organisations is set to increase significantly."

The council’s response includes:

Financial help for community hubs

Supporting warm spaces

Increasing capacity to make phone referrals to support agencies, as well as providing online information to complement Citizens Advice

Making sure that everyone is informed of the help available, including those who do not have internet access

Forming a team to prioritise tackling the cost of living and map gaps in provision.Training for all front-line staff and volunteers

The district council has already taken steps to help those struggling by drawing on its own resources as well as government support via Gloucestershire County Council.

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporter