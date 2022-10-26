A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after reports a teenage girl was raped in the grounds of Truro Cathedral.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident which is reported to have happened on Friday 21 October between 9pm and 10pm.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers, and police are carrying out patrols in the area.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape, while two other boys, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting offences.

All three have been released on police bail until early November.

Officers closed off an area near to the Cathedral whilst initial enquiries were carried out. They say a number of enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/097559/22