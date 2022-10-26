A 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in Gloucester this morning (26 October).

The incident happened on Stroud Road just before 11am. It is understood the child's ankle was broken in the crash and she was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has relevant dashcam footage.

"Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 124 of 26 October. You can also call police on 101."