A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Cheltenham.

Police were called to Clarence Street shortly after 9.45am last Friday (21 October) following a report of a collision which involved a pedestrian and a car.

The woman was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with a leg injury.

She has since been discharged.

Gloucestershire police are appealing for witnesses as well as dashcam and CCTV footage.

