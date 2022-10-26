Elderly woman sent to hospital with leg injury after being hit by car in Cheltenham
A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Cheltenham.
Police were called to Clarence Street shortly after 9.45am last Friday (21 October) following a report of a collision which involved a pedestrian and a car.
The woman was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with a leg injury.
She has since been discharged.
Gloucestershire police are appealing for witnesses as well as dashcam and CCTV footage.
