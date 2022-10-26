A man has been charged after a police officer was attacked while on duty in Exeter yesterday (October 25).

The police sergeant was carrying out routine enquiries when he was assaulted in Bartholomew Terrace, near to the Catacombs area of the city.

It happened between midnight and 12.10am.

46-year-old Gary Barlow, from Honiton, has been charged with assault by beating and intentional strangulation.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Barlow will attend Exeter Magistrates this morning (October 26).