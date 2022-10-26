A 39-year-old man from Swindon has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after stabbing his friend multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Richard Hall, of Beaulieu Close, Toothill was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He stabbed his victim eight times during the attack on 13 November 2021, causing a punctured lung.

Judge Jason Taylor KC said he deemed Hall “a dangerous offender”.

He said:“Your victim certainly thought he was going to die. This was a prolonged and persistent attack.”

Judge Taylor also told Hall the offence “was committed in his home where he should have felt safe.

“You do pose a significant risk of harm. The public need protection from you.”

Detective Constable Lily Cockerill from Wiltshire Police said: “Hall attacked a friend in his own home who had been trying to help him.

"His actions were fuelled by his use of medications, stolen from a previous burglary at a pharmacy.

“The effect on the victim has been profound and has damaged all his personal relationships. It has taken a long time for this result to come about.

“I thank the victim for his strength in standing by the police and court process.”

Hall was also found guilty of burglary of a pharmacy, breach of a suspended sentence and possession of a bladed article.