The charge against a woman accused of murdering a man in Bristol has been dropped.

Stephen Cadman, 37, died at an address in Bishport Avenue, in Hartcliffe on Thursday 16 September 2021.

The case against Caroline Simons, also from Hartcliffe, has now been dismissed.

It comes after police say "significant new evidence was found" following the charge and the decision was subsequently made to stop the case against Ms Simons.

Avon and Somerset Police issued a statement with the Crime Prosecution Service.

It reads: "At a hearing on Wednesday 15 June, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) offered no evidence which concluded the prosecution case against Caroline Simons.

"Following the death of Stephen Cadman on Thursday 16 September 2021, Avon and Somerset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team conducted a thorough investigation and presented their findings to the CPS for a charging decision two days later.

"Enquiries into Mr Cadman's death continued post-charge and significant new evidence was found, which upon being presented to the CPS has led to the decision to stop the case against Ms Simons.

"The police fully accept and agree with the decision of the CPS in this matter."

Mr Cadman's next of kin have been notified of the latest developments.

After his death, his family said: "Stephen was a good father and friend to many and would always put himself out of the way to help anybody."

The joint statement added: "The thoughts of the CPS and police remain with them and specially-trained police officers continue to provide support to them.

"An inquest into Mr Cadman’s death will be held in due course."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…