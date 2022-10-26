A new 'fish pass' has been built to help salmon, eels and other species navigate the River Ashburn in Devon - just in time for the autumn migration season.

It will support the ecosystem by helping them through Ashburn Check Weirs in the Dartmoor National Park.

Westcountry Rivers Trust and the Environment Agency found fish were unable to move upstream due to the four, historic stepped weirs close to the A38 eastbound entry slip road at Buckfastleigh.

National Highways has funded the £450,000 scheme to adapt the weirs, so fish can make their way upstream to their traditional spawning grounds.

How the weir looked before the work Credit: National Highways

The work, which started in June, involved cutting the teeth off three of the original four weirs, while notches were cut into the top weir crests to keep fish moving in low flows.

The workforce had to tread carefully, as the verges around the A38 eastbound entry slip road at Dart Bridge are within the National Park. They contain species of rich grassland and are also home to rare orchids.

As the location also sits within a bat conservation area, no overnight work took place to avoid disturbing them.

National Highways’ Environmental Advisor Ben Hewlett said: “Our work goes beyond operating, maintaining and improving roads, and through our Environmental and wellbeing fund, we're investing in the environment and communities surrounding our network.

“We’re delighted we could support such a worthwhile project which will help to support aquatic biodiversity close to the A38 – a glowing example of how this funding and partnership working can make life better for communities, wildlife and the environment around our roads

“The investment underlines our commitment to reducing the impact of our roads on the environment – in this case by modifying a structure originally provided during the construction of the road.”

The finished work has an eel slope to the side Credit: National Highways

Olivia Cresswell, Aquatic Services Manager at Westcountry Rivers Trust, said: “We are excited these four fish and eel passes, located at the entrance to the River Ashburn, have been created.

“Fish survey records from the Environment Agency suggest that salmon have been restricted from most of this river since 1999, making this a much-needed construction to improve access to important salmon, trout and eel habitat.

“We were able to provide fisheries expertise and support during the work, and it really has been a great team effort.”