Newquay Airport is set to introduce a new route from Cornwall to Belfast from summer 2023.

Operator Aer Lingus Regional will run a new link to Belfast City next year, adding nearly 14,000 seats during the peak season.

The airline has also confirmed an increased frequency of its Dublin service, from four times a week to daily.

The airport says passengers will now be able to fly from Cornwall to North America, via Dublin.

It is hoped these changes will help expand the connectivity of the airport.

Amy Smith, head of commercial for Newquay Airport, said: “It’s fantastic that Aer Lingus Regional sees the potential of not only increasing the frequency of our Dublin connection, but also adding a new destination to Belfast for our passengers.

"We expect fantastic results from both routes next year due to the enhancement of destination options available to those wishing to fly from Cornwall.”

She added: “The new routes also increase opportunity for overseas markets to reach us with ease, helping us support Cornish tourism.”