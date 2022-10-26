Buckfastleigh residents are being asked to consider paying more council tax in order to save their local swimming pool from closure.

The cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills mean the Victoria Pool is now facing a 450% rise in bills, which would mean closing for good in January.

Residents of the town have been urged to try and save it - but that would mean a rise in council tax. People will be able to vote on this potential tax rise tomorrow (27 October).

Residents in Buckfastleigh will be asked: "Do you support an increase in the Town Council precept (council tax) by an estimated 77p per household per week in order to keep Victoria Park and swimming pool open from 2023 onwards? Yes or No?"

Polling will take place at Buckfastleigh Town Hall tomorrow from 4pm to 9pm.

There are no polling cards or postal votes for a parish poll and the result is not legally binding on the Parish Council.

The trustees say their bills have tripled from £9,000 per year to nearly £30,000. They are warning they will have no option but to close next year without extra funding.

The water is heated and filtered every four hours, but there are also other rising costs connected to the chlorine, national insurance contributions and wages.