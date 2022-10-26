A budding actor from Bristol has starred in the latest episode of Doctor Who, alongside Jodie Whittaker.

Eight-year-old Neo Rae Gardener featured in the episode which aired on Sunday 23 October. His character was an energy source, used to power a second Tardis.

Neo has previously worked on BBC Casualty and has modelled for various ad campaigns for national brands and organisations, including Mcdonald's and the Woodland Trust.

His mum, Rachel Gardener, said: "When I thought of his name I didn't know I was producing a little star. He was seven when he filmed Doctor Who, but he's eight now.

"Neo has got agents which he's had since he was about three, but everything Neo does he has to audition for.

"Because it was the Covid-19 pandemic at the time when filming Doctor Who, a lot of things were done on Zoom calls, instead of in person.

"So he had to 'self take' for it and then he had to do a Zoom call with the production team and I think a lot of kids were put forward for it - and Neo got chosen.

"Neo actually went viral as part of a YouTube series around racism. It was unscripted and it was like a comedian's sketch where he got arrested by the comedians and he went viral for saying 'is it because I'm black'.

"So that's still circulating the internet and his clip came up on the MOBO awards last year, which is an achievement and a half in itself.

She added: "He's literally non-stop, to be honest. He's done a lot. And then with me and him, we've gained a following of around 41,000 on TikTok and he has his own little Instagram account which is at around 3,000.

"It's something that he enjoys doing, something that is like a calm. Neo's very crazy and it's like his calm.

"It's mad to see him on set because normally he jumps around, he's a wild child, he really is. So to go and see him on set and see that kind of change in him and the calm in him shows me that it's what he thrives doing, he absolutely loves it."

In the latest episode of Doctor Who, Neo's mum Rachel said the seven-year-old did all his own stunts, which meant being around TV explosives, pyrotechnics and even being suspended and flown through the air.

She said: "He plays an energy, kind of like a battery, that's processing the other Tardis.

The young actor hopes to pursue a career in the industry and has dreams of becoming a marvel superhero.