Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a property near Yelverton.

Officers were called at around 3.45am on Tuesday 25 October. They say an elderly man was asleep when entry was forced into the property.

Devon and Cornwall Police believe that is when the intruders searched the property and a number of items were taken.

Police remain in the area this morning (Wednesday 26) carrying out enquiries.

Anyone with information, including CCTV, dashcam footage or saw any suspicious activity, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 98 25/10/22