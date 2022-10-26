An area in Bristol known as 'Turbo Island' has been fenced off as developers prepare works to improve the site.

Bristol Waste workers arrived to clear up the space on the junction of Jamaica Street and Stokes Croft on Monday (24 October) before it was cordoned off for the work to commence.

But within a day, the area was once again littered with debris and the fencing was torn down.

The works are set to last a week and include tarmacking the site and installing cycle parking. The project is funded by the landowners, a London-based company called Wildstone.

Bristol Waste company cleared the site of debris on Monday 24 October Credit: Wildstone

The company also owns the advertising hoarding that is found on the site.

On Monday morning, as works began on the island, Mayor Marvin Reese tweeted: "We welcome the landowner taking action to prevent further anti-social behaviour at this hotspot."

Philip Allard, Operations Director for Wildstone, told ITV News West Country:"We hope [the works] will significantly improve the appearance of the site and make it more attractive.

"However, wider social issues that have affected the site in the past are beyond our control."

For years Turbo Island has been a place where anti-social behaviour has been reported, with fly tipping and littering also a recurring problem.

Phillip added: "We are continuing to work closely with Bristol City Council’s Neighbourhood Team and other agencies including the Police and Fire Brigade on the project.

"We are also engaging with the local community and businesses. Once the works are complete, we would like to discuss with the local community how the site can remain a more welcoming space.”

It is understood the fencing has now been restored around the site after the panels were torn down on Tuesday (24 October).

In response Phillip has said: "We have been informed by the council that works are continuing to progress well.

"While the works take place, the site is under the control of Bristol City Council’s Highway contractor who is undertaking the works on behalf of Wildstone."