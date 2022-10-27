A man has been arrested after two people were approached by someone wearing dark clothing and a full face covering in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called shortly before 1am on Tuesday 25 October to Millier Road in Cleeve.

Two men reported being approached by the person in a suit who "rolled around on the floor" before walking off towards Cleeve Hill Road.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. He has since been released on bail, with conditions to remain home between 9pm and 6am.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say they "responded quickly" to the report due to its similarity with previous incidents which caused alarm and distress to people.

Acting Inspector Lee Kerslake said: “No-one has been physically harmed during any of these incidents but we know they have caused concern to the local community and we are determined to identify the individual or individuals responsible and stop them.

“We continue to keep an open mind about the intentions of the man on Millier Road and whether the incident is linked to any others."

He added that extra patrols will be carried out in the area to reassure the public.

Anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the Cleeve, Claverham or Yatton areas overnight from Monday 24 October or Tuesday 25 October or has CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam which could help police is asked to get in touch.