A man has been arrested after an elderly driver had to be air-lifted to hospital with potentially 'life-threatening' injuries in Cornwall.

Police were called to Bolventor, in the Bodmin area at 12.20pm on Wednesday 26 October, after reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A30.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the incident involved a red Vauxhall Agila and a Renault recovery vehicle. It happened on the eastbound carriageway by Minzies.

The force has confirmed that the 90-year-old man driving the Agila was airlifted to hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries.

A 62-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Road closures were put in place whilst emergency services and the roads policing team attended the scene - the road reopened later that evening.

Police would like anyone who witnessed the collision or have any information to call on 101 and quote quote log number 305 of 26 October 2022.