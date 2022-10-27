A man was left with facial injuries after being assaulted by a 'group of men' in Newquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident which happened on October 18, at the town's bus station on Manor Road between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Police say the man was attacked by six or seven men, all wearing dark clothes.

An ambulance was needed after the victim received injuries to the face.

Anyone who was at the bus station at this time and who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101 and quoting CR/096640/22.