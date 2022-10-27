A man has been banned from a village in Gloucestershire after "verbally abusing and intimidating" members of the public.

Djafarou Ousmane, of Gloucester, was served with a civil Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction (ASBI) on 28 September at Cheltenham and Gloucester County Court.

The order forbids Mr Ousmane from entering the Matson area as well as engaging in behaviour which causes or could cause alarm, harm or distress to anyone in Gloucester.

The injunction was put in place after reports from members of the public and businesses in the area that Ousmane was making abuse and threatening comments and using violence and intimidation.

He also shoplifted on a 'frequent basis', police say.

The case was brought by a team from Gloucestershire Constabulary, Cheltenham Borough Council and Gloucester City Council.

Officer Matt Roberts, from the team, said: “This sort of behaviour is not acceptable. Ousmane has caused a number of issues in Matson, as well as other areas of Gloucester.

"He has verbally abused and intimidated members of the public and caused disruption towards local businesses and places of worship.

"Our hope is that this order offers some protection for the community", he added.

The order will remain in place until 28 September 2023 and anyone witnessing Mr Ousmane breaching his ASBI is asked to contact the police on 101.