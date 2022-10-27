Skip to content

Pedestrian taken to hospital after bus crash in Bristol

The incident happened in Rupert Street in Bristol Credit: Google

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Bristol this morning (27 October).

Emergency services were called to Rupert Street following the collision at about 9.35am.

Avon and Somerset Police closed the road while they attended the incident and a diversion route was set up.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital following the crash.

Traffic has been building the in the area this morning, but the road has now reopened.