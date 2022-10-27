Drivers travelling through Somerset at night will face diversions of up to 40 miles for two weeks, so that essential work can be carried out.

Somerset County Council will close a mile-long stretch of the A39 Bath Road to Main Street in Walton overnight between 21 November and 2 December to resurface the section of the road.

It will be closed between 6.30pm and 7.30am on weekdays and there will be no direct access between the M5 and Glastonbury.

Motorists will be diverted through Langport, Somerton and around the southern edge of Shepton Mallet, leading to diversions of up to 40 miles.

The A39 will be also closed between the junction with Berhill and the junction with Bramble Hill, near the Walton Gateway pub.

Those wishing to access junction 23 of the M5 from Street will be diverted along the A361 through Glastonbury town centre, join the A37 south of Shepton Mallet and turn right on the B3153 at the Lydford-on-Fosse crossroads.

Councillor Mike Rigby, Somerset County Council’s Executive Lead Member for Transport and Digital said: "It’s vital we get this work done to ensure the road surface does not deteriorate further.

"We have been able to fit this difficult scheme on a busy road into our maintenance schedule at a time when we believe it will have the least impact – after Carnival season and before the Christmas season."

The council is asking the public to plan ahead if they regularly use the route at night.

Mike added: "We do understand there will be disruption and our team will do everything they can to minimise this."

The council added that access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the immediate area, and the road will be open at weekends and during the day.