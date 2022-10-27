The family of a man who died at the wheel have thanked members of the public who came to his aid.

55-year-old Richard Nash died suffered a medical episode whilst he was driving home from work in Bussage on Tuesday (25 October) evening. His car then collided with a pole.

Despite people trying to save Richard before emergency services arrived, he died at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police said Richard suffered the episode at the wheel and did not die as a result of the collision.

Richard's family issued a statement. It reads: "A well-known local man and respected builder Richard Nash sadly passed away on 25 October in Bussage following a medical episode in his truck whilst returning home from work.

"Claire and family would like to thank everybody that came to his aid at the scene and for all the cards and messages of condolence.

"The village won’t be the same without him. Rest in peace Rich, forever loved xx."