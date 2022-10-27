Two men have been arrested following a high-speed police chase through Gloucester this morning (October 27).

Officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary's roads policing unit were on patrol in the city when they spotted a car and attempted to stop it for driving related matters.

But the car did not to stop, leading to a police pursuit.

Officers chased after the car, which was driven at speeds of up to 80mph through multiple residential streets as the occupants tried to escape the force.

They then then tried to run away on foot after crashing the car into a parked vehicle.

A 43-year-old man from Gloucester has now been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst under the influence of drugs, driving whilst disqualified, possession of Class A drugs, failing to stop after an accident and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 46-year-old man, also from Gloucester, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst under the influence of drugs and failing to stop after an accident.

Both remain in police custody for questioning.