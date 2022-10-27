A woman was grabbed and pushed into a bush during a sexual assault in Cheltenham.

Police investigating the incident say the woman was walking home when she was followed by a man who made unwanted sexual comments to her.

He then pushed her into a bush and tried to kiss her without her consent. The victim pushed him away and kept walking.

The incident took place on Portland Street and Whaddon Road between 3.30am and 4am on Sunday 21 August.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify and speak to in connection with the sexual assault.

Officers want to speak to anyone with information or who recognises the man pictured.