A woman in her 20s has sustained "life-threatening" injuries after a car crashed into an e-scooter in Bristol last night (Wednesday 26 October).

The collision happened on Temple Gate at around 8.20pm.

The rider of the e-scooter sustained a head injury and was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary before being transferred to Southmead Hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash and who saw what happened to get in touch.

Officers would also like to hear from those who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

