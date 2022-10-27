Yeovil Town have sacked their manager Chris Hargreaves - just five months after he was appointed.

The club made the announcement this morning (27 October).

It comes as the Glovers have won one in their last ten fixtures and now sit in the relegation zone in the National League.

The club also suffered a shock defeat against Somerset rivals Taunton Town in the FA Cup earlier this month.

In May, the former Torquay United boss signed a two-year deal with Yeovil.

Chairman Scott Priestnall said: “I would firstly like to thank Chris for his effort & professionalism during his time at Huish Park.

“After internal discussions this week, it has been decided that it’s best we go our separate ways. We wish Chris every success in the future.

“There will be a further update on the management situation before Saturday’s trip to Maidstone United.”