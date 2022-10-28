The A36 in Wiltshire had to be closed for more than three hours after a lorry got stuck under a railway bridge.

It happened this morning (28 October) between the A30 at Wilton and the A303 at Deptford, next to the junction with Kingsway.

The road was closed in both directions and reopened shortly after 1pm this afternoon.

Motorists were told to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The closure caused long delays in the area. The lorry has since been recovered.