This year's firework display in Penzance will be swapped for a laser display instead.

Penzance Rotary, which has run the Guy Fawkes firework display since 1974, has said the wellbeing of animals and environment is the reason behind the decision.

The family event, held annually on Bonfire Night, will be replaced by an alternative display of laser lights - the final details are still being worked out.

In an online statement, Penzance Rotary said: "We love fireworks, but we love animals and the environment more. Since 1974, Penzance Rotary has staged the town’s Guy Fawkes firework display.

"This popular ‘not for profit’ family event was designed to provide a safer alternative to private fireworks in back gardens.

"The display on or around 5th November attracted thousands of people each year. But the world and life moves on.

"We’ve taken the view that an alternative form of contemporary display is now more appropriate, so there will be no Penzance Rotary Firework display in November.

"Instead we are planning and expect to announce soon, details of a Festive Fun, Fire, Laser and Sound Spectacular in the run up to Christmas."

The rotary club has run not-for-profit Guy Fawkes night displays in the town for more than 40 years.