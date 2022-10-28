Motorists are being asked to avoid the B4228 in St Briavels after a car and a tractor crashed this morning (28 October).

The road at Barrowell Lane has been closed in both directions by Gloucestershire Police to allow for the vehicles to be recovered. A fuel spill will also need to be cleared.

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes.

Officers were called to the area shortly before 11am this morning and one person has been taken to hospital as a precaution.