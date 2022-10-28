Man arrested after pedestrian struck in a hit and run in Swindon

A man has been arrested following a collision in Swindon this morning (28 October).

Wiltshire Police were called by the ambulance service to Ermin Street at approximately 7:45am following reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, sustained serious head injuries. He has been taken to hospital where he is being treated.

The driver did not stop at the scene.

The road was closed for a few hours whilst the incident was dealt with and reopened at 9:15am.

A man in his 60s has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving. He is currently in custody at Gablecross Police Station.

Police say enquiries are ongoing. They are asking for any witnesses to the collision or those with relevant dashcam footage to come forward and call 101 quoting log number 51.