A man has been charged with dangerous driving following a police chase in Gloucester

Barry Chambers has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The charges relate to an incident in the city which happened during the early hours of yesterday morning (27 October).

The police pursuit involved the 43-year-old and the Gloucestershire Constabulary roads policing unit.

Chambers has been remanded in custody and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court today (28 October).