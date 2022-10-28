Yeovil Town have announced Mark Cooper as the club's new First Team Manager.

They say they are 'delighted' to sign him for a two-and-a-half-year deal.

It comes after they sacked Chris Hargreaves yesterday (27 October), just five months after he was appointed.

The Glovers have won only one in their last ten fixtures and now sit in the relegation zone in the National League.

The club even suffered a shock defeat against Somerset rivals Taunton Town in the FA Cup earlier this month.

It's hoped that Mark will bring a new lease of life to the club after a successful playing and management career.

He began his management career with Tamworth in 2004 whilst they competed in the National League (then Conference National).

His second management role was with Kettering Town, where he tasted promotion for the first time, as his side won the Conference North title by 17 points.

After a short spell with Peterborough United in the Championship, Cooperjoined Darlington where he won the 2010/11 FA Trophy.

The former Forest Green Rovers manager is arriving in Somerset to take the reins at Huish Park Credit: Forest Green Rovers

In July 2013, Mr Cooper became Swindon Town's manager. In his first season at the helm, he finished in 8th place and a year later led the Robins to the League One play-off final.

Most notably, he spent five years at Forest Green Rovers, leading the Gloucestershire outfit to the Football League for the first time in their history. In total, he won 101 games during his stint with the Club.

Mark now arrives in Somerset to take the reins at Huish Park after spending last season with Barrow AFC in League Two.

Speaking after his arrival was confirmed, Cooper said; “It’s good to be here. I already know a few of the players and staff so I’m excited and really looking forward to it.

“If you look historically, this can be a big club. We need to unite; the players, and the supporters. Everybody needs to come together and that can play such a big part.”

Chairman Scott Priestnall added: “I’m delighted to welcome Mark to the Club,he is a manager I have admired for a long time.

“Mark has the promotion credentials we are looking for, with a strong background at this level and above.

“I’m pleased to get the deal done swiftly so Mark can get straight to work.”