New Lidl store to be built on land owned by Bath Rugby

A new Lidl store will be built on land owned by Bath Rugby after the club exchanged contracts with the food retail giant.

The shop will be built beside beside the rugby club's current training facilities in Lambridge, which at the same time were transferred permanently to Bath RFC.

The move will secure the amateur club’s long-term future at the site, currently used by Bath RFC Juniors; Bath Rugby Ladies 1st, 2nd and 3rd teams; Bath Ladies Trojans mixed ability team; and other organisations including Bath Rugby Foundation as well as local schools.

Danny Sacco, President of Bath RFC has said: "The relationship between the amateur andprofessional clubs has never been stronger. Our long-term future at Lambridge is now secure and we can invest in the next generation of rugby players."

The amateur club will hope to invest in community rugby programmes through the sale.

Tarquin McDonald, Chief Executive of Bath Rugby said: "Since emerging from the pandemic we have undertaken a review of all our assets, including Lambridge.

"This land transaction unlocks the potential of land directly adjacent to the amateur club’s training facilities, and will provide investment in the amateur club."

As part of their plans to build the new store, Lidl GB have proposed incorporating local Bath stone, natural timber cladding, air source heat pumps, a green roof and electric vehicle rapid charging facilities.

The view of the proposed store from London Road, Bath Credit: AP

But further plans and initial proposals will be shared with the public and local businesses ahead of a planning application being submitted to Bath and North East Somerset Council.

Glen Stidever, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB said: "We are committed to working with Bath Rugby, the local community, and the Local Authority to deliver an exceptional store, in keeping with our company’s wider commitments to sustainability and that which is befitting of this location in Bath.

"We now look forward to developing our plans further through extensive public and pre-application consultation with the local community, local traders, and local planning authority before submitting a full planning application next year."