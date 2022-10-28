Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Steven Craig was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police

Police have released footage which shows the moment officers arrested Steven Graig for murdering a woman 24 years earlier, by setting her on fire.

Steven Craig was jailed for life in 2000 for committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He doused Jacqueline Kirk in petrol and set her alight, in an attack inspired by a scene from the Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs.

Jacqueline suffered severe burns affecting 35% of her body - including her face, neck, chest, torso, thighs and buttocks.

On 23 August 2019, at the age of 62, she died in hospital with a ruptured diaphragm due to injuries she suffered from the attack.

In a legal first, Steven was arrested for his crime once again - this time for Jacqueline's murder.

Capturing the moment of his arrest, the arresting officer is heard saying: "Jacqueline Kirk who you were convicted for GBH. She died in 2019. She has died as a result of the injuries she sustained from the assault you committed on her.

"So that is why you are being arrested for suspicion of her murder."

Whilst hearing the conditions of his arrest, Steven continued to roll a cigarette.

He then asked: "Wait so she died from her injuries - which now makes me responsible for murder?"

In response the officer said: "I take that this is a lot to take your head around."

Steven then finished smoking his cigarette and drank his energy drink, before he was arrested.

Today (28 October) a jury agreed with the prosecution that the horrific injuries he inflicted on Jacqueline led to her death and convicted him of murder.

Steven denied the murder charge.

Ben Samples, head of the Crown Prosecution Service South West’s Complex Casework Unit, says permission had to be sought from the Attorney General for the charge.

"The charge was only possible after a rule called the ‘year and a day’ rule was abolished in 1996, which allowed us to then prosecute a homicide offence where a death occurred over a year and a day after the unlawful act," Ben said.

"It is an unusual situation, we are looking to prosecute somebody twice for the same unlawful act.

"When a death is over three years after the unlawful act, as it was in this case, we have to approach the Attorney General to get consent to prosecute.

"I’m not aware of any case in this country where a prosecution has taken place for murder or a homicide offence so many years after the unlawful act," he added.