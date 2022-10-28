A woman in her 20s has reported being assaulted by a man in Yeovil who 'punched' her and then stole the necklace she was wearing from her chest.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after the assault, which happened in the early hours of 23 October on Stars Lane.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "The woman told officers a man approached her and was verbally abusive, punched her and pulled the chain and pendant from her neck.

"She described him as cleanshaven and wearing a white t-shirt."

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who knows anything about the incident is asked to get in touch with police.