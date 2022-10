Hestercombe Gardens has confirmed the dates of this year's Illuminate Christmas lights trail.

The event near Taunton takes place at Hestercombe House and Gardens and it is set to be ‘bigger and brighter’, according to organisers.

The lit up paths will draw up towards the Great Cascade, towards Sibyl’s Temple and back down past the Pear Pond and into the Formal Garden.

Hestercombe states on its website: "This stunning experience is three times as long as last year, so prepare to be awe-inspired at the beautiful gardens as they come to life this season."

Families are being advised to book their tickets in advance. Credit: Chris Lacey

Dates and times

Limited capacity slots are available at 15 minute intervals from 5:00pm to 8:00pm (last entry).

The organisers are advising advance booking with tickets already on sale.

Thursday 24th November

Friday 25th November

Saturday 26th November

Sunday 27th November

Thursday 1st December

Friday 2nd December

Saturday 3rd December

Sunday 4th December

Thursday 8th December

Friday 9th December

Saturday 10th December

Sunday 11th December

Thursday 15th December

Friday 16th December

Saturday 17th December

Sunday 18th December

Tuesday 20th December

Wednesday 21st December

Thursday 22nd December

Friday 23rd December

Saturday 24th December

Tuesday 27th December

Wednesday 28th December

Thursday 29th December

Friday 30th December

Ticket Prices