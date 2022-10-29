Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

Monsters have once again taken over Newquay today (October 29) as hundreds of families rejoice for the return of the town's 'Zombie Crawl'.

Ghouls and gals of all ages joined the throng of the undead for the first resurrection of the Halloween tradition since 2019.

As onlookers filmed the spectacle, passers-by commented saying, "It's nice to see the locals coming out and just having a party" while others enjoyed the circus performers saying it takes "some skill" to walk in stilts.

Queues for face painting and fake wounds snaked around the bookshelves of Newquay Library Credit: ITV News

Kicking off at 3pm, the Zombie Crawl set off from the Fore Street car park weaving its way through the town centre pausing for the odd breakout performance of Michael Jackson's Thriller.

It then finished at The Griffin Inn for an after-party ‘Spooky Silent Disco’.

Free half-term fun never goes a miss and shops in the town made the most of having a crowd looking for a fright.

Benjamin Faivre, co-owner of ChouKette patisserie, said they'd had a busy day with their speciality halloween treats.

He said: "We've sold quite a lot of chocolates and then we had some special cakes as well going on so it's been quite busy.

"And because of the weather is not that great, we had lots of people staying in as well, so it's been busy"

Even the axe throwing at Wax got in on the smashing pumpkins halloween spirit Credit: ITV News

Newquay BID Manager, Mark Warren, says it's a "brilliant" end to a "really good half-term".

He said: "Businesses have said it's been it's been brilliant, there's lots and lots of people in and out but having stuff like this going on is massive for the businesses.

"Even if [visitors] don't spend a lot of money, it's about talking about Newquay and bringing everybody together for a bit of fun."