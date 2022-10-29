A man armed with a metal pole threatened an Aldi supermarket worker and demanded money during a robbery in Gloucester last night (28 October).

The man then left the store without taking anything.

Gloucestershire Police is appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage following the incident.

It happened at the Aldi supermarket on Hucclecote Road in Barnwood at 10.15pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He was described as being a medium build, around 5ft 8ins tall and had a local accent.

"He wearing a tracksuit, white plastic builder’s hat, had a dark covering over his face and was carrying a blue carrier bag."

The man left the supermarket on foot going onto Hucclecote Road in the direction of North Upton Lane.