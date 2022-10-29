The owner of Newquay's Fistral Beach Hotel and The Esplanade Hotel has given staff a share of nearly £200,000 as a reward for their "hard work" over the busy summer months.

Family-run Philema Hospitality Management have said it will be splitting the money between their 325 employees.

The company, which also manages Boringdon Hall Hotel & Gaia Spa in Devon, saw a massive surge in demand during the summer months as people booked holidays in Cornwall following the pandemic.

Philema said its employees had offered "great service" during the busy peak summer season amid the huge demand for UK staycations.

The bonus payment, which totalled £182,166 was paid to staff who worked for the hotel group between April and September.

According to the firm, workers also also received commission, service charges, and manager bonuses on top of the payment.

The individual bonus figure for each staff member would vary depending on the hours people worked.

Laura Cameron, operations director at Philema Hospitality Management, said: "We appreciate that the last few years have been difficult for the hospitality industry.

"With the surge in demand for staycations, our teams have had to go above and beyond to offer an exceptional service to each and every guest who visited us this summer.

"We wanted to ensure this hard work was rewarded and their commitment to our family-run business was felt."

Philema said it had also surprised its staff with numerous 'Employee Appreciation Days', including vouchers given away at random to team members as a thank you for their commitment to their work.

As well as the yearly bonus payment, the company also offers a number of other perks to workers including extra holiday and gym memberships.

"We have been exceedingly fortunate during the past 12 to 18 months and have managed to retain much of our talented staff and invest in the future of our team," added Laura.

"We have six individuals currently on apprenticeships and we are looking to expand this into next year.

"We have seen a huge success in our trainee manager programme this year and are looking to relaunch for the next intake in January 2023."