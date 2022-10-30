A body has been recovered from the River Avon in Bristol.

A member of the public alerted an on-duty police officer shortly before 2.45pm yesterday (29 October) after seeing the body on the bank of the river.

Police, ambulance, and the fire service were called to the scene and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Avon and Somerset Police says the body matches the description of 54-year-old Bakar who was reported missing from St Anne’s earlier this week.

The force said they have made contact with Bakar’s family to make them aware. The death is not being treated as suspicious.