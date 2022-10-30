A cat sustained 'horrific' injuries after becoming stuck in an illegal animal trap in the Forest of Dean.

Belle had to crawl home after her leg was caught in the suspected Gin Trap, and as a result may have to have her leg amputated.

Following the incident on Wednesday (26 October) Gloucestershire Police is urging other pet owners in the Lydney area to be vigilant.

Gin Traps were banned in 1958 because of the extreme damage they cause.

PC Cath McDay from the Rural Crime Team said: "To witness a pet in this situation is horrific – no one should have to go through this as a result of a careless person who has set a trap illegally – for whatever the intended purpose.

Belle got her leg stuck in the illegal trap Credit: Gloucestershire Police

"Gin Traps were banned for use in 1958, and the use of traps is governed by the Pests Act 1954.

"This style of trap is used to catch an animal by its leg or head using spring operated jaws with teeth and the injuries they cause can be horrific.

"Not only is setting a Gin Trap an offence, and one we take seriously, there are further offences which have been committed as a result of the suffering that has been caused to Belle.

"I would like pet owners in the Lydney area to be vigilant in relation to this incident and ask anyone with information to make contact with us."

Information can be submitted online by completing a form and referencing incident 211 of 29 October.