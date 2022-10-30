The cheapest homes in Bath cost more than 18 times the average salary, a local housing official has warned.

Graham Sabourn, Bath and North East Somerset Council's head of housing, said that the cheapest quarter of homes on the market in the district cost more than 12 times what the average person makes in a year.

He added that this figure was for the council area as a whole and that for the city of Bath itself, where houses were more expensive, prices would probably be 18 to 20 times higher than the average salary.

This means even the cheapest houses could be out of the reach of many first-time buyers.

Mr Sabourn said: "78 per cent cannot afford to buy a two-bed terraced property in the district, which is quite an eye-opener."

He told the council: "Affordability is continuing to get worse in the district."

According to national figures for 2021, the English national average was for the cheapest quarter of houses to cost 8 times the average salary.

For the South West, the cheapest quarter of houses cost 9.9 times the average salary.

Mr Sabourn also highlighted the average market rent for a two-bed flat was just under £1,200, but that people on housing benefit only receive £847 a month.

8x more Price of cheapest quarter of homes in England compared to average annual salary

9.9x more Price of cheapest quarter of homes in South West compared to average annual salary

He said: "This effectively means, if you’re on housing benefit, forget trying to rent an average two-bed property in the district because you can’t do it."

Designated affordable housing, where homes are sold or rented at a set amount below market rate, is being built in Bath and North East Somerset.

This has seen 1,848 affordable homes built in the district in the last ten years - three quarters of which have been to rent, and the rest for sale.

The housing head revealed these figures in a meeting of the council’s scrutiny panel where he was explaining the council’s aim to build council housing.

Approximately 6,000 people are on the waiting list for social housing in Bath and North East Somerset but only 500-600 social properties become available each year.

Last year, this figure dropped to 479.

The council believes delivering its own council housing will help solve this crisis and has plans to construct almost 200 homes for those with general needs.

Seven homes are almost complete and are expected to welcome their first tenants this winter.

Credit: John Wimperis (Local Democracy Reporting Service)