From our archives: Fashion journalist Moira Keenan on her 'Dress of the Year' for 1972

As the Fashion Museum in Bath closes its doors on its home at the Assembly Rooms, we took a look through the ITV West Country archives and found a real gem.

Each year the museum asks an expert from the fashion industry to choose a 'Dress of the Year' that sums up the mood of fashion and represents the past year.

For example, the most recent in 2021, was a black silk number by Giorgio Armani as worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

We found a clip from 1972 when Times Women's Editor, the late Moira Keenan, was invited to make her selection.

She picked a red and white spotted dress by Biba with matching hat and over-the-knee boots.

Moira Keenan said: "The dress is just the simplest smock. Sometimes they're worn over trousers but, as I've shown it here, worn with these lovely long, long boots.

"A great extravagance, which I think every teenager today would envy."

This outstanding pink tulle creation by Giambattista Valli was the museum's Dress of the Year for 2019. Credit: Fashion Museum Bath

The reporter Ken Rees asked Moira what she predicted for a 100 years time.

She said: "I personally don't believe people are going to be wearing plastic space suits or anything like that.

"I just think that fashion will become more and more of an individual thing perhaps and less and less of a uniform.

"Which sounds very nice but it does make it awfully difficult for people to choose what to wear."

There are still 50 years to go before Moira's prophecy can be put to the test - In the meantime you can check out every 'Dress of the Year' here.

The Museum of Costume, now called the Fashion Museum, opened in the Assembly Rooms in 1963.

It was founded by Doris Langley Moore who donated her private collection of costume to the city of Bath. Since then it has expanded and evolved.

There are more than 100,000 artefacts in the museum's collection. Credit: Fashion Museum Bath

It now has 100,000 objects in its collection, including garments from the 1600s right up to the present day as well as documents, photos and drawings detailing the work of designers, manufacturers and retailers.

Now, almost 60 years on, the museum is moving because the National Trust, which owns the building, has different plans for the 18th century site, including a major project to uncover the history of the building

Its new home will be the 19th century Old Post Office in the heart of the city centre.

Manager Rosemary Harden said: “The Fashion Museum’s collection is of national and international significance. It is one of the best museum collections of fashion and dress in the world, as well as being a vital part of the heritage and cultural history of the city of Bath.

"It is important that we are able to care for this world-class collection and make it accessible to everyone who wishes to visit, and our future buildings are equipped to allow us to do this.

"We feel that the Old Post Office offers great opportunities to display the Museum collection in different ways and will allow us to develop future events, exhibitions, learning spaces, etc.”

The museum should reopen in its new home at the Old Post Office in three to eight years time. Credit: Anna Barclay

In partnership with Bath Spa University, the museum will also create a new Fashion Collection Archive to house all its items in Locksbrook, to the west of the city centre.

The aim is for the Museum and Fashion Collection Archive to open in their new home in three to eight years time, dependent on fundraising.

Bath and North East Somerset Council has already submitted major funding bids to the Government and the West of England Combined Authority for the £37 million project.

Before the pandemic, the Fashion Museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors a year, working with schools, universities, industry and heritage organisations. It helps shape the future of fashion and its role in society.

One of the highlights of a visit to the museum was a chance to try on some of the historic outfits perhaps inspiring young people into the industry.

'Does my head look big in this?' Visitors to the museum enjoyed dressing up in some of the costumes. Credit: Fashion Museum Bath

'When I grow up I want to be Mr Darcy' - one of the highlights of a day at the museum. Credit: Anna Barclay

Although people will not be able to see the costumes in person, they will still be available digitally.

The Fashion Museum also has an international reach. In 2021 more than 603,000 people worldwide saw Fashion Museum objects, thanks to the Museum’s loans programme.

For example, a touring exhibition about 60s designer Mary Quant featuring more than 20 pieces from the Bath collection opens in Tokyo on 26 November.

Rosemary Harden said: “While the Museum is closed, we will continue to develop our loans programme, so that supporters of the Fashion Museum across the world will continue to be able to see the collection in other galleries and museums.

"In addition, you will still be able to view the Museum digitally and there will be opportunities to take part in activities and events throughout the closure period.”