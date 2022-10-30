Skip to content

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face at a Bristol nightclub

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A man had to be taken to hospital after being punched in the face in a Bristol nightclub.

The victim was left with a suspected fractured eye socket and cheekbone as well as a head injury and cuts, after he was attacked by a man near the toilets at SWX in Nelson Street.

Avon and Somerset Police is investigating the assault which happened at 1am on Saturday 8 October and has released an image of a man it wants to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Cat badly injured after 'horrific' illegal trap set in Forest of Dean
Man threatens Aldi worker with metal pole during supermarket robbery

A spokesperson for the force said: "He’s described as white, slim, with blond hair and wearing a white polo shirt, black jacket and jeans.

"Anyone who recognises this man, or witnessed the assault, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222243853."