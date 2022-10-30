A man had to be taken to hospital after being punched in the face in a Bristol nightclub.

The victim was left with a suspected fractured eye socket and cheekbone as well as a head injury and cuts, after he was attacked by a man near the toilets at SWX in Nelson Street.

Avon and Somerset Police is investigating the assault which happened at 1am on Saturday 8 October and has released an image of a man it wants to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He’s described as white, slim, with blond hair and wearing a white polo shirt, black jacket and jeans.

"Anyone who recognises this man, or witnessed the assault, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222243853."