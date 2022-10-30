Thousands of crocheted poppies will soon adorn Carnon Downs to ensure people in the Cornish village never forget those who sacrificed their lives.

The crocheters of Carnon Downs have been busy crafting since June to create the special display, with a horse as the centre-piece.

Lesley Rance, Carnon Downs Crafter, said: “I’ve crocheted 500 poppies, mainly the mauve ones, because we didn’t know how many we’d need so we were going mad doing them, I’ve tried to do 20 a night, it did get a bit much. “

This tight knit community group have crocheted, knitted and sewn the poppies by hand.

Joy MacDonald said: “We’ve done it in honour of the fallen in the First World War where a lot of horses were used.

"People remember the fallen soldiers but I don’t think so many remember the fallen horses, so the purple poppy is in memory of the horses so we decided to cover him in purple poppies for all the horses that fell during the First World War.”

The crocheters have created thousands of poppies

Sculptor Katri Paakkari, who welded the frame for the horse, said: “I’m privileged to be a part of this, I’m happy to see people liking it so much.

"I borrowed my aunties horse to get the measurements right, so this is my big baby now.”

Around 30 crafters meet weekly at Carnon Downs Village Hall to create these special displays.

Joy MacDonald said: “We got together a small group and its grown form them, it has helped people socially after lockdown and given them a new lease of life, we all have a natter on a Friday.”

The final poppies are being woven together in time for their full display from Monday (31 October). They will be on display until the 21st of November.